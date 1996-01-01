34. Wave Optics
Diffraction
A monochromatic beam of wavelength 532 nm is incident on a circular hole. When a whiteboard serving as the viewing screen is positioned 2.5 m behind the hole, a circular diffraction pattern is observed with a central maximum width of 1.8 cm. Determine the radius of the hole.
A
74 μm
B
90 μm
C
150 μm
D
180 μm