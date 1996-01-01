22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
PV Diagrams & Work
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A container is filled with 1.8 moles of an ideal gas. The gas is heated from 18°C to 90°C while keeping the pressure constant. Which diagram qualitatively represents the PV diagram for this process?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D