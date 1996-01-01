9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
9. Work & Energy Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
PRACTICE PROBLEM
A train starting from rest with a mass of 500,000 kg attains a speed of 30 m/s at a distance of 1500 m. It experiences a thrust of 90 kN from each of its three engines. Calculate the increase in the thermal energy caused by rolling friction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.80 × 108 J
B
1.80 × 107 J
C
4.05 × 108 J
D
4.05 × 107 J