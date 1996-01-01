9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
9. Work & Energy Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 70 kg skier comes to a stop after skiing down a hill. The kinetic energy she had at the top of the hill is converted into thermal energy by the friction between the skis and the snow. If 4200 J of energy is generated, what was the skier's initial speed at the top of the hill? (Assume all the energy is converted into thermal energy)
A 70 kg skier comes to a stop after skiing down a hill. The kinetic energy she had at the top of the hill is converted into thermal energy by the friction between the skis and the snow. If 4200 J of energy is generated, what was the skier's initial speed at the top of the hill? (Assume all the energy is converted into thermal energy)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
11.0 m/s
B
-10.0 m/s
C
120 m/s
D
-120 m/s