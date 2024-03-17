8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
A washing machine operates its spin cycle to remove water from clothes. The drum of the washing machine has a radius of 0.30 meters and rotates at a frequency of 1600 revolutions per minute (rpm). Determine the minimum coefficient of static friction between the clothes and the inner surface of the drum required to prevent the clothes from slipping down as the drum spins.
