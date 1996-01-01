9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
9. Work & Energy Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Investigators found that a truck's skid mark extended 79 m at the site of a collision on a flat highway. The weather was rainy, and the coefficient of friction was 0.31. Estimate the truck's speed at the moment the brakes were fully applied.
Investigators found that a truck's skid mark extended 79 m at the site of a collision on a flat highway. The weather was rainy, and the coefficient of friction was 0.31. Estimate the truck's speed at the moment the brakes were fully applied.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
20m/s
B
22m/s
C
32m/s
D
40m/s