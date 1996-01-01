8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 25.0-kg object is attached to one end of a light, rigid cord. The object rotates in a horizontal circle of radius 5.0 m at a constant angular speed. The object completes one rotation in 8.5 seconds. Find the tension in the cord.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
13.7 N
B
29.4 N
C
68.3 N
D
92.4 N