34. Wave Optics
Diffraction
34. Wave Optics Diffraction
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Your science teacher asks you to generate a circular diffraction pattern using coherent light of wavelength 486 nm and a circular aperture of radius 0.051 mm. The width of the central maximum on the screen should be 5.5 mm. What is the necessary distance between the aperture and the screen to obtain this diffraction pattern?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
47 cm
B
54 cm
C
72 cm
D
88 cm