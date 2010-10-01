9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student threw a 65-g metal ball horizontally into a soft lump of clay at a velocity of 32 m/s. After traveling a distance of 17 cm into the lump of clay, the ball stopped. Applying the work-energy principle, calculate the average force exerted by the clay onto the metal ball.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.2 x 101 N
B
3.3 x 101 N
C
6.6 x 101 N
D
2.0 x 102 N