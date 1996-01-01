2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A race pilot driving at a speed of 35 m/s noticed the presence of a competitor's car crashing 100 m in front of him. The pilot applies a negative acceleration of 9 m/s2. When the race car is totally at rest, determine the distance separating it from the crash. Suppose that a race pilot's typical reaction time is 0.2 seconds.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7 m
B
25 m
C
68 m
D
75 m