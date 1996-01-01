9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rollercoaster car with a mass of 500 kg is released from the top of a hill with a height of 50 m. As the car descends down the hill, it increases its speed from 0 m/s to 30 m/s. If the total distance travelled by the rollercoaster is 100 m, what is the total work done by gravity on the rollercoaster car?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-245 J
B
245 J
C
-245 kJ
D
245 kJ