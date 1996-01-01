17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
17. Periodic Motion Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
You construct a 0.84 m long simple pendulum using a light string then displace it by 4.30° on one side before releasing it to oscillate. Next, you double the displacement angle to 8.60° on the same side. What is the difference between the two time periods for the two angles used?
You construct a 0.84 m long simple pendulum using a light string then displace it by 4.30° on one side before releasing it to oscillate. Next, you double the displacement angle to 8.60° on the same side. What is the difference between the two time periods for the two angles used?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.65 s
B
1.84 s
C
0 s
D
0.92 s