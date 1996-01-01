9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A ball of 0.5 kg initially at rest is pushed horizontally by a spring with a spring constant of 100 N/m. The spring is compressed by 20 cm before pushing the ball. If the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.27, what would be the final speed of the ball as it leaves the contact of the spring?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.49 m/s
B
2.36 m/s
C
6.94 m/s
D
2.63 m/s