34. Wave Optics
Single Slit Diffraction
34. Wave Optics Single Slit Diffraction
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A coherent beam of light of wavelength 630 nm is directed toward a single slit. The diffraction pattern observed on a screen positioned at a distance D behind the slit displays a central maximum with a width of 1.8 cm. Determine the wavelength of light that would produce a central maximum with a width of 2.7 cm on a screen positioned at a distance of 1.9D behind the same slit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
457 nm
B
473 nm
C
497 nm
D
522 nm