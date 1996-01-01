34. Wave Optics
Diffraction
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A diffraction grating with 525 lines/mm is illuminated by white light from a Light-Emitting Diode (LED). The white light from the LED contains all visible wavelengths (400 nm to 700 nm) and therefore produces a spectrum - a "rainbow" - when diffracted. The resulting spectrum is observed on a screen located 1.8 m from the grating. Determine the width of the second-order rainbow created on the screen.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.4 m
B
3.8 m
C
2.2 m
D
1.1 m