8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Satellite Motion: Intro
PRACTICE PROBLEM
On February 9, 2009, United States and Russian satellites collided in orbit 790 km above the earth's surface producing thousands of debris. Assuming a circular orbit, what was the orbital period of the two colliding satellites?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
101 min
B
98.6 min
C
92.3 min
D
1.17 years
E
84.4 min
F
3.68 min