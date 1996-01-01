24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Dipole Moment
Dipole Moment
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Derive the expression for the electric field strength E of a dipole in the far field along the bisecting plane in terms of the dipole moment 'p', and the distance r from the dipole.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(1 / 4πε₀) × (p / r 3)
B
(1 / 2πε₀) × (p / r 2)
C
(1 / 2πε₀) × (p / r) 3
D
(1 / 4πε₀) × (p / r) 2