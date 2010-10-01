9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
9. Work & Energy Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
A group of students experimented on objects falling from rest. They dropped a bowling ball of mass 5.2 kg from 110 m above the ground into the sand. After reaching the ground, the bowling ball sank 0.59 m deep into the sand before stopping. If the terminal velocity of the bowling ball was 32 m/s, calculate the average force the sand exerted on it that eventually made it stop.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.7 x 103 N
B
4.6 x 103 N
C
8.3 x 103 N
D
1.4 x 104 N