9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A construction worker drops a 2 kg hammer from the top of a building, which is 40 m tall. The hammer strikes a pile driver that is resting on the ground, and the pile driver drives a steel beam into the ground. If the beam is driven 25 cm into the ground by the impact, what is the magnitude of the average force that the hammer exerts on the pile driver?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.16 N
B
3.16 kN
C
2.16 kN
D
2.16 N