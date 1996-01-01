9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A box with a mass of 2.0 kg moves along an irregular horizontal surface. It is traveling at 3.0 m/s at point X but has slowed to 2.25 m/s at point Y. Calculate the work needed to put into the box as it is traveling between points X and Y.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.94 J
B
− 3.94 J
C
− 4. 83 J
D
4.83 J