22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
PV Diagrams & Work
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A metallic container with a movable piston is filled with 0.0250 moles of argon at 20.0°C. If the temperature is increased to 70.0°C at constant pressure, how much heat is used? Sketch a PV diagram for the process. Hint: Cv = 12.47 J/mol•K, γ = 1.67.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
101 J
B
15.6 J
C
D
26.0 J
E
F
