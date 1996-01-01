22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
You are provided with the following PV diagram. The pressure is absolute pressure. The temperature at Y is 5 times the temperature at X. When moving from Y to X, does the gas gain or lose heat? Give a reason for your choice.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Gain heat, ΔT is negative
B
Lose heat, Work is done
C
Lose heat, ΔT is negative
D
Gain heat, Work is done