2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A train, maintaining a steady speed of 120 km/h, initiates braking with a constant deceleration of 0.75 m/s2. Determine the distance it covers within the initial second and within the first 10 seconds.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Δx1 = 33.71 m, Δx10 = 370.8 m
B
Δx1 = 32.96 m, Δx10 = 370.8 m
C
Δx1 = 33.71 m, Δx10 = 295.8 m
D
Δx1 = 32.96 m, Δx10 = 295.8 m