9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
A skier is skiing in the north direction at 5.0 m/s. The skier experiences a force of 3.0 N from the northwestern winds. The coefficient of kinetic friction is 0 while there exists static friction to prevent the skier from skidding sideways. Determine the skier's speed after skiing 50 m along with the wind. Consider the skier has a mass of 45 kg.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.4 m/s
B
3.5 m/s
C
4.5 m/s
D
5.4 m/s