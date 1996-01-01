20. Heat and Temperature
Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes
20. Heat and Temperature Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an experiment, a student releases 10 pieces of one-dollar coins heated to 140 °C into a thermally insulating container of mass 50 g and specific heat capacity 420 J/kg•°C. The container is filled with a mixture of ice (5 g) and water (200 g) at the same temperature. Each coin has a specific heat of 390 J/kg•°C and a mass of 8.1 g. Determine the final temperature (T). Assume that the container does not allow heat exchange with surroundings.
In an experiment, a student releases 10 pieces of one-dollar coins heated to 140 °C into a thermally insulating container of mass 50 g and specific heat capacity 420 J/kg•°C. The container is filled with a mixture of ice (5 g) and water (200 g) at the same temperature. Each coin has a specific heat of 390 J/kg•°C and a mass of 8.1 g. Determine the final temperature (T). Assume that the container does not allow heat exchange with surroundings.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
T = 0 °C
B
T = 3 °C
C
T = 5 °C
D
T = 10 °C