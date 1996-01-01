27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Resistors and Ohm's Law
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
You are working on a circuit that requires an ammeter with a full-scale reading of 75.0 mA. However, the only ammeter available in the storeroom has a range from 0 μA to a full-scale reading of 300.0 μA. The resistance of the ammeter is measured to be 60.0 Ω. To achieve the desired 75.0 mA reading capacity, you consider adding a resistor in parallel to the ammeter. Calculate the effective resistance of the modified ammeter (which is a combination of the ammeter and the parallel resistor).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.240 Ω
B
0.138 Ω
C
0.236 Ω
D
0.158 Ω