8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The radius of the earth is 6371 km, and a 200-kilogram satellite is launched into an orbit 700 km above the planet's surface. The satellite takes 1.64 hours to complete one orbit. Assuming a circular orbit, what is the radial acceleration of the satellite?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.014 m/s2
B
0.024 m/s2
C
8.0 m/s2
D
0.044 m/s2