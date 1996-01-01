27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Resistors and Ohm's Law
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Resistors and Ohm's Law
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an electric circuit, a gold wire with a radius of 20 μm is used to precisely carry a current of 200 mA when connected to a 3.8 V power supply. Determine the length of wire needed to meet this condition. The resistivity of gold is approximately 2.4 x 10 -8 Ω•m.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
23 cm
B
47 cm
C
85 cm
D
99 cm