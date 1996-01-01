17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bob suspended from a 1.2 m long string oscillates like a pendulum. The speed of the pendulum at the equilibrium point is 1.50 m/s. Calculate the displacement angle (θmax) of the bob in degrees.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.437°
B
30.1°
C
25.0°
D
0.525°