Moment of inertia is an integral part of designing objects and systems that undergo rotations. The length of a 12 kg bar in a crane model is 1.3 m. The center of mass of the bar is located 25 cm from the rotational axis. The bar oscillates about the rotational axis like a pendulum at a frequency of 2.0 Hz. Find the moment of inertia of the bar about the rotational axis.