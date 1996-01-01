7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Stacked Blocks
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A truck carrying drum-shaped cable reels of electrical wires loses control and bangs on the roadside wall. One of the cable reels rolls down from the truck and stops 30 m from the truck. Find the speed of the cable reel if its mass is 550 kg and the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.45.
A
4.41 m/s
B
8.82 m/s
C
16.3 m/s
D
31..6 m/s