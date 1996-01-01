A box of mass m is pushed with a constant force F along a frictionless horizontal surface. The box is initially at rest at the origin. At x = L, the surface becomes rough, and the coefficient of kinetic friction is μₖ = μ 0 (1 - x/L). The force applied to the box is maintained at a constant magnitude of F throughout its motion. Determine an equation for the box's velocity moving from x = L to x = 2L.