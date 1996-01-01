30. Induction and Inductance
LR Circuits
30. Induction and Inductance LR Circuits
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider an LR series circuit connected to an AC power source. The circuit consists of a resistor with a value of 100 Ω and an inductor with an inductance of 100 mH. Determine the crossover frequency.
Consider an LR series circuit connected to an AC power source. The circuit consists of a resistor with a value of 100 Ω and an inductor with an inductance of 100 mH. Determine the crossover frequency.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
100 Hz
B
119 Hz
C
159 Hz
D
300 Hz