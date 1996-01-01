27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Resistors and Ohm's Law
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cerebrospinal fluid with a conductivity of 1.7 Ω -1 m -1 flows through a cylindrical pipe representing a segment of the neuron. The pipe has a radius of 0.5 mm. Calculate the resistance of a 5.0 cm long column of cerebrospinal fluid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
140 Ω
B
680 Ω
C
37 kΩ
D
43 MΩ