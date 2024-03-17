9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
A bungee jumper with mass m falls from a platform that is at height L above a bridge. This setup results in a total fall distance of 2L meters before the bungee cord, which has an unstretched length of L and a spring constant k, starts to stretch. The cord is designed to ensure the jumper's safety by decelerating the fall. Determine the maximum extension y of the bungee cord using the jumper's mass m, the spring constant k, and the initial length of the cord L .
