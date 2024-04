A bungee jumper with mass m falls from a platform that is at height  L L L above a bridge. This setup results in a total fall distance of  2 L 2L 2L meters before the bungee cord, which has an unstretched length of  L L L and a spring constant  k k k, starts to stretch. The cord is designed to ensure the jumper's safety by decelerating the fall. Determine the maximum extension  y y y of the bungee cord using the jumper's mass  m m m, the spring constant  k k k, and the initial length of the cord  L L L .