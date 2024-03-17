A bungee jumper with mass m falls from a platform that is at height ﻿ L L L﻿ above a bridge. This setup results in a total fall distance of ﻿ 2 L 2L 2L﻿ meters before the bungee cord, which has an unstretched length of ﻿ L L L﻿ and a spring constant ﻿ k k k﻿, starts to stretch. The cord is designed to ensure the jumper's safety by decelerating the fall. Determine the maximum extension ﻿ y y y﻿ of the bungee cord using the jumper's mass ﻿ m m m﻿, the spring constant ﻿ k k k﻿, and the initial length of the cord ﻿ L L L﻿ .