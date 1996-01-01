Visualize a cuboid with a side length of s, symmetrically positioned around a long line of charge. This line of charge has a linear charge density denoted by Q/L, as illustrated in the subsequent diagram. (i) Formulate an equation for the electric flux that traverses the upper surface of the cuboid, which is parallel to the xy-plane. This equation should be expressed in terms of Q/L and the dimensions of the cuboid. (ii) Subsequently, calculate the total flux passing through the cuboid. Bear in mind that the electric field penetrating the surface is not constant; it varies in both direction and intensity, depending on its relative position to the line of charge.



