9. Work & Energy
Work By Springs
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A specialist has purchased repair material to fix a torn canvas. However, they cannot trace the documentation of the material. They pick a technique to experimentally test the elastic properties of the material. They cut out a 25.0 cm piece of the material and apply a pull of 2.40 N on it. They observe the material to stretch by 2.20 cm. Calculate the force constant of the material.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.82 N/m
B
11.8 N/m
C
109 N/m
D
9.60 N/m