The refractive index of a newly developed material can be approximated by the equation n(λ) = A/λ0.5, where λ is the wavelength of light in nanometers and A is a constant equal to 37.6 nm0.5. A 200 nm thick layer of the material is deposited on a glass substrate (n = 1.55). Determine the wavelengths of visible light that exhibit constructive interference between the reflected waves from the top and bottom interfaces of the thin layer.