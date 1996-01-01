17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A regular piece of wood with a length L is pivoted about a position x measured from the center of mass of the piece of wood. Calculate the value of x that gives the lowest oscillatory period. Express x in terms of L.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x = √(1/12) L
B
x = √(1/12) L2
C
x = √(1/12) L - 1
D
x = √(1/12) L + 1