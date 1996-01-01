8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 75-cm-long, massless, horizontal bar is connected at one end to an electric motor that rotates the bar at a constant angular speed of 48 rpm. A 250-gram ball is attached to the other end. Calculate the magnitude of the ball's velocity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.6 m/s
B
2.3 m/s
C
3.8 m/s
D
36 m/s