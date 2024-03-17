8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Satellite Motion: Intro
An asteroid orbits a distant planet in an ellipse, as shown in the figure below. Astronomers estimated its speed at the periapsis to be 3630 m/s. Taking the mass of the planet equal to 7.50 x 1023 kg, apply the law of conservation of energy to find the value of its speed at the apoapsis, marked by point O.
