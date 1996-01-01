22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
PV Diagrams & Work
22. The First Law of Thermodynamics PV Diagrams & Work
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
An ideal gas is treated through a two-step process. During the first step, the gas has a fixed volume of 0.500 m3 as its pressure is increased from 1.00 × 105 Pa to 4.25 × 105 Pa. In the second step, the volume is reduced to 0.325 m3 at a constant pressure of 4.25 × 105 Pa. Sketch the entire process on a PV diagram.
An ideal gas is treated through a two-step process. During the first step, the gas has a fixed volume of 0.500 m3 as its pressure is increased from 1.00 × 105 Pa to 4.25 × 105 Pa. In the second step, the volume is reduced to 0.325 m3 at a constant pressure of 4.25 × 105 Pa. Sketch the entire process on a PV diagram.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D