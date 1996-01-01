24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Flux
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Electric Flux
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a charge distribution that generates an electric field E = (2000r 2)r̂ N/C, where r(measured in meters) is the perpendicular distance from the z-axis to a point where r-hat points outward from the z-axis. Determine the charge enclosed within a cylindrical surface of length 2 m and radius 0.5 m, aligned along the z-axis.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
62.8 nC
B
27.8 nC
C
7.85 nC
D
11.3 nC