9. Work & Energy
Work By Springs
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a logistics center, an automated sorting system utilizes a spring mechanism with a spring constant k to lift packages for sorting. To start the elevation of a package with mass m, an applied force is exerted on the spring (with negligible mass). Determine the work required by this applied force on the spring to lift the package just before it starts to leave the support.
