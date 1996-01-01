2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A boy practicing baseball strikes the ball and it leaves with a speed of 100 m/s. The ball was in the contact with the bat for about 40 ms and starts from rest. If acceleration was constant, what was the ball's acceleration during the strike?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2000 m/s2
B
2500 m/s2
C
3000 m/s2
D
3500 m/s2