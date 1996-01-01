9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bullet is fired vertically with an initial kinetic energy of K0 J. If it reaches a maximum height of h m, what maximum height will it reach if the bullet's initial kinetic energy is increased by a factor of 4? Consider v0 as the magnitude of the initial velocity of the bullet.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
v02/g
B
4v02/g
C
2v02/g
D
(1/2)v02/g