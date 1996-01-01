2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Kinematics Equations
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ride-O is testing its new product which is a mini-car that is designed for kids. The test aims to study the changes in the velocities of the mini-car at a 5-s interval. What is the average acceleration in each of the following intervals? Consider the convention that the east direction is positive.
(i) At the start of the interval, the mini-car is moving 1.5 m/s to the east, and at the end, it is moving to the east at 1.2 m/s.
(ii) At the start of the interval, the mini-car is moving due west at 1.75 m/s, and at the end, it is moving at 2.0 m/s, still towards the west.
(iii) At the start, the mini-car is moving to the east at 1.9 m/s, and at the end, it is moving to the west at 1.9 m/s.
Ride-O is testing its new product which is a mini-car that is designed for kids. The test aims to study the changes in the velocities of the mini-car at a 5-s interval. What is the average acceleration in each of the following intervals? Consider the convention that the east direction is positive.
(i) At the start of the interval, the mini-car is moving 1.5 m/s to the east, and at the end, it is moving to the east at 1.2 m/s.
(ii) At the start of the interval, the mini-car is moving due west at 1.75 m/s, and at the end, it is moving at 2.0 m/s, still towards the west.
(iii) At the start, the mini-car is moving to the east at 1.9 m/s, and at the end, it is moving to the west at 1.9 m/s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i: + 0.06 m/s2, ii: + 0.05 m/s2, iii: − 3.8 m/s2
B
i: − 0.06 m/s2, ii: + 0.05 m/s2, iii: + 3.8 m/s2
C
i: − 0.06 m/s2, ii: − 0.05 m/s2, iii: 0
D
i: + 0.06 m/s2, ii: − 0.05 m/s2, iii: 0