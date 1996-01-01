2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a cricket match, a bowler releases the ball at a speed of 144 km /h. Initially, the bowler was at rest. Assume that the bowler applies constant acceleration to the ball while running over a 2.0-m distance holding the ball. What acceleration did he give the ball?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
200 m/s2
B
250 m/s2
C
300 m/s2
D
400 m/s2