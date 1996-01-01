9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
9. Work & Energy Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given that a bus leaves a skid mark of 79 m on a flat street in rainy conditions with a friction coefficient of 0.31, what issue arises with a bus that skids?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The bus experienced a loss of traction
B
The bus underwent a deceleration process
C
The bus encountered reduced braking efficiency
D
The bus demonstrated an increased stopping distance