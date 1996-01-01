8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
An eagle dives into a pond to catch a fish. Just before it reaches the pond, it pulls out of the dive by moving in an arc of radius 0.0200 km. If the speed of the eagle was 157 km/h (43.6 m/s), calculate its acceleration in g's.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.222 g
B
1.00 g
C
9.69 g
D
95.1 g